Dr. William Saliski Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Saliski Jr, DO
Dr. William Saliski Jr, DO is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Saliski Jr works at
Dr. Saliski Jr's Office Locations
Montgomery Pulmonary Cnsltnts1440 Narrow Lane Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36111 Directions (334) 281-4140
Baptist Medical Center South - Crossbridge2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 286-2859
Noland Hospital Montgomery1725 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-4040
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 281-4140
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Saliski for several years and he always answers any questions, gives suggestions, offers solutions. He cares about YOU and it shows in the concerns and questions he will ask of you. I trust him and he has never let me down. With him being such a great Dr, it is very difficult to get an appt on a short notice. You know he is very busy, but he never lets you know that during your visit with him.
About Dr. William Saliski Jr, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saliski Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saliski Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saliski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Saliski Jr works at
Dr. Saliski Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saliski Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saliski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saliski Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saliski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saliski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.