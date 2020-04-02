Overview of Dr. William Saliski Jr, DO

Dr. William Saliski Jr, DO is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Saliski Jr works at Montgomery Pulmonary Cnsltnts in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.