Dr. William Sanderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Sanderson, MD
Dr. William Sanderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Sanderson works at
Dr. Sanderson's Office Locations
Mobile Urology Group P.A.101 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9090
Mobile Cancer Center Inc3719 Dauphin St Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9090
Urology & Oncology Specialists PC100 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 2A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Sanderson, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164407136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanderson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.
