Dr. William Sanko, MD
Dr. William Sanko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
Lmhs Emergency Dept Lab1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 228-3335
Ohio Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Inc.1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 222-6622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
I was disappointed that dr. Sanko said that he is retiring. As far as his duties, he done my shoulder and did a very good job. Just wish he could do my hip. Dr. Sanko will be missed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
