Dr. William Sardella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sardella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sardella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sardella, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Allentown Affiliated Hospitals, Colon and Rectal Surgery
Dr. Sardella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 425, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 548-7336
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sardella?
The best bedside manner, caring , understanding & surgical staff was wonderful to me for 10 days I was in hospital. 10 ?? ??????????????????
About Dr. William Sardella, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1437144763
Education & Certifications
- Allentown Affiliated Hospitals, Colon and Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sardella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sardella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sardella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sardella works at
Dr. Sardella has seen patients for Colectomy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sardella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sardella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sardella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sardella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sardella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.