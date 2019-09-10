See All Psychiatrists in Petersburg, VA
Dr. William Sauve, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Petersburg, VA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Sauve, MD

Dr. William Sauve, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Sauve works at Poplar Springs Hospital in Petersburg, VA with other offices in Charlottesville, VA, Mc Lean, VA and Glen Allen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sauve's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Poplar Springs Hospital
    350 Poplar Dr, Petersburg, VA 23805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 733-6874
  2. 2
    Greenbrook TMS Charlottesville
    630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 185, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 998-4867
  3. 3
    TMS Neurohealth Centers
    8405 Greensboro Dr Ste 120, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 333-4867
  4. 4
    TMS NeuroHealth Centers
    675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 210, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 327-1660
  5. 5
    TMS NeuroHealth Centers
    100 Eastshore Dr Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 940-4867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Sauve, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194847178
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mercyhurst
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Sauve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sauve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sauve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sauve has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauve.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

