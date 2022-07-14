Overview of Dr. William Saway, MD

Dr. William Saway, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Saway works at Columbia Medical Practice in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.