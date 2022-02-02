Overview of Dr. William Scaljon, MD

Dr. William Scaljon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brookhaven, GA. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Scaljon works at Jenkins Clinic Inc in Brookhaven, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.