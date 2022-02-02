See All Urologists in Brookhaven, GA
Dr. William Scaljon, MD

Urology
4.1 (21)
Brookhaven, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Scaljon, MD

Dr. William Scaljon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brookhaven, GA. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Scaljon works at Jenkins Clinic Inc in Brookhaven, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scaljon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jenkins Clinic Inc
    3925 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 220, Brookhaven, GA 30319 (404) 605-4848
  2. 2
    Piedmont West Office
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 (404) 240-9700
  3. 3
    95 Collier Rd NW Ste 6025, Atlanta, GA 30309 (404) 605-4848

  Piedmont Hospital

Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Feb 02, 2022
    He found my problem 30 years ago when five other doctors couldn't find it! Minor surgery fix. Excellent doc.
    About Dr. William Scaljon, MD

    Urology
    English
    1164472643
    Education & Certifications

    Baptist Memorial Hospital
    University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    University of Oklahoma
    Urology
