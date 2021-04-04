See All Plastic Surgeons in Bensalem, PA
Dr. William Scarlett, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (22)
Map Pin Small Bensalem, PA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Scarlett, DO

Dr. William Scarlett, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Scarlett works at Restorative Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scarlett's Office Locations

    Bucks County Aesthetic Center PC
    3300 Tillman Dr Ste 201, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 447-8054
    Health Achievement Learning Opportunities Centers Inc.
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 150, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 447-8054
    Hrh Transitional Care Unit
    1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 447-8054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 04, 2021
    He is SIMPLY THE BEST!! Would recommend to anyone. My breast reduction was an incredible experience. He’s kind, caring and empathetic. I will be forever grateful for my time with Dr. Scarlett
    — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. William Scarlett, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1023055647
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Scarlett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scarlett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scarlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scarlett has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarlett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

