Dr. William Schairer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Schairer, MD
Dr. William Schairer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Schairer's Office Locations
Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Orthopedic Surgery520 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had total shoulder replacement. Not only did dr schairer do a great job was patient and also answered all my questions
About Dr. William Schairer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Steadman Clinic / The Steadman Philippon Research Institute
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of California San Francisco
