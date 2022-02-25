Overview of Dr. William Schairer, MD

Dr. William Schairer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Schairer works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.