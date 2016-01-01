Dr. William Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Schechter, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Schechter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Hospital Building (PH)622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7114
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schechter?
About Dr. William Schechter, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366596082
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Critical Care Medicine, Pain Medicine and Pediatric Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter works at
Dr. Schechter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.