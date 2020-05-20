Overview of Dr. William Schell, MD

Dr. William Schell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Med) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Schell works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute Riverside Orthopaedics at Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.