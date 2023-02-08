Overview of Dr. William Schiff, MD

Dr. William Schiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center



Dr. Schiff works at Urology Associates of Central California Medical Group Inc. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.