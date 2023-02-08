Dr. William Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Schiff, MD
Dr. William Schiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Schiff works at
Dr. Schiff's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Central California Medical Group Inc.7014 N Whitney Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 321-2898
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schiff is compassionate, understanding, professionally well qualified in his field and a true human being. He listens to your problems and makes you feel like he truly interested in you as a patient. As a doctor he is a life changer, I can personally a test to that .
About Dr. William Schiff, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1629073226
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schiff speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.