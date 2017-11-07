Dr. William Schlaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schlaff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Schlaff, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
100% recommendation. Dr. Schlaff made me feel that I was not crazy to want to keep my uterus intact and have my fibroid removed in my 30s. Other doctors did not even ask me what I wanted - they just told me to get it removed. Not with Dr. Schlaff - we talked. He listened. He got it done.
About Dr. William Schlaff, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University of Michigan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
