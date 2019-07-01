Overview

Dr. William Schlesinger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.



Dr. Schlesinger works at Advanced Pain Management in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.