Overview of Dr. William Schmidt, MD

Dr. William Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Westmed Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.