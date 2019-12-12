Dr. William Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Schmidt, MD
Dr. William Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Stamford1281 E Main St Fl 4, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 210-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had ankle surgery in June of 2019. I found Dr. Schmidt to be an excellent doctor. He was kind caring and really made you feel comfortable with your surgery. His staff was extremely caring and pleasant and it made my experience go so smoothly. I would highly recommend Dr. Schmidt for anyone in need of orthopedic surgery. Bernadette Zullo Tarrytown NY
About Dr. William Schmidt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- alamo bone and joint clinic,San Antonio
- Ochsner Clin Fdn Hosp
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.