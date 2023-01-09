Dr. William Schnitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schnitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Schnitz, MD
Dr. William Schnitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Coll Med
Dr. Schnitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schnitz's Office Locations
-
1
Sestak Rheumatology3555 NW 58th St Ste 804, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 548-0430
-
2
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center of Oklahoma Pllc1015 N Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 606-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnitz?
I’ve been seeing dr Schnitz since 1999 when I was diagnosed with RA. He has kept me walking!
About Dr. William Schnitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1629015763
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnitz works at
Dr. Schnitz has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.