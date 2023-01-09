Overview of Dr. William Schnitz, MD

Dr. William Schnitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Coll Med



Dr. Schnitz works at Sestak Rheumatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.