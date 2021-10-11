See All Neurosurgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. William Schooley, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Schooley, MD

Dr. William Schooley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.

Dr. Schooley works at Neurosurgical Associates in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN, Mount Juliet, TN and Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schooley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville
    2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2559
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Associates
    1547 Warrior Dr Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-6754
  3. 3
    Neurosurgical Associates - Mount Juliet
    40 W Caldwell St Ste 201, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2562
  4. 4
    Neurosurgical Associates - Murfreesboro
    2656 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2561
  5. 5
    Neurosurgical Associates - Smyrna
    515 Stonecrest Pkwy Ste 200, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Low Back Pain
Neurostimulation
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. William Schooley, MD

    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1033190954
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Schooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schooley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schooley has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schooley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

