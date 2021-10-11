Dr. William Schooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schooley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Schooley, MD
Dr. William Schooley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.
Dr. Schooley works at
Dr. Schooley's Office Locations
1
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2559Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Neurosurgical Associates1547 Warrior Dr Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Directions (615) 553-6754
3
Neurosurgical Associates - Mount Juliet40 W Caldwell St Ste 201, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2562
4
Neurosurgical Associates - Murfreesboro2656 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Directions (615) 703-2561
5
Neurosurgical Associates - Smyrna515 Stonecrest Pkwy Ste 200, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 703-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schooley is caring and empathetic with a good bedside manner!??
About Dr. William Schooley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033190954
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Dr. Schooley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schooley has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schooley.
