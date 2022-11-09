Dr. Schueler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Schueler, MD
Overview of Dr. William Schueler, MD
Dr. William Schueler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Schueler works at
Dr. Schueler's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 405, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon and he’s ones of the best.
About Dr. William Schueler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1780726505
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Neurosurgery
