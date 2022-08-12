Overview of Dr. William Schuh, MD

Dr. William Schuh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Schuh works at Vein Care Institute in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Sclerotherapy, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.