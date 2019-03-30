Overview

Dr. William Schukay, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Schukay works at Cuyahoga Falls Primary Care in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.