Dr. William Schulman, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Lakewood, NJ
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Schulman, MD

Dr. William Schulman, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Schulman works at Monmouth South Breast Surgical Lakewood in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schulman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth South Breast Surgical Lakewood
    456 Chestnut St Unit 302, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 523-5110
  2. 2
    Lakewood Surgical Group
    5 Prospect St Ste 4, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-0470
  3. 3
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    9 Hospital Dr Ste A20, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-0470
  4. 4
    Monmouth South Breast Surgical Toms River
    67 Route 37 W Fl 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 364-3088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 11, 2018
    I had him before for my gallbladder surgery and it was great done four incisions to take out my gallbladder surgery and recovery was great was so fast he is a good Dr from Donna m Mount
    Donna M Mount in Lakehurst Nj — Jan 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Schulman, MD
    About Dr. William Schulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396788550
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
    Residency
    • Hahnemann U
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

