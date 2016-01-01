Dr. William Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Schwartz, MD
Dr. William Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors25 20 30 Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
About Dr. William Schwartz, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
- 1255367355
Education & Certifications
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schwartz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Hebrew.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.