Overview of Dr. William Scott, MD

Dr. William Scott, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Scott works at North Hills ENT - North Richlan in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Hurst, TX and Grand Prairie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.