Dr. William Scurry, MD
Overview of Dr. William Scurry, MD
Dr. William Scurry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Scurry works at
Dr. Scurry's Office Locations
Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Assoc110 CHARLOIS BLVD, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 701-3852
Piedmont ENT Associates197a Stadium Oaks Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 293-4819
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Scurry today about a problem with significant ringing (tinnitus) in my left ear. He listened carefully and was genuinely concerned. He then did a procedure that removed a significant amount of wax from my ear, and said, "I think you're cured." He was correct in his diagnosis, and I am most grateful for what he did today. Although, this may have been a routline visit for an ear doctor, I cannot express how great it is to have my hearing back to normal. Thanks!!!
About Dr. William Scurry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McCullough Institute
- Penn State Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
