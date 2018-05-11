See All Plastic Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. William Scurry, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Scurry, MD

Dr. William Scurry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Scurry works at Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Assoc in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Clemmons, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scurry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Assoc
    110 CHARLOIS BLVD, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 701-3852
  2. 2
    Piedmont ENT Associates
    197a Stadium Oaks Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 293-4819

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache

Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 11, 2018
    I went to see Dr. Scurry today about a problem with significant ringing (tinnitus) in my left ear. He listened carefully and was genuinely concerned. He then did a procedure that removed a significant amount of wax from my ear, and said, "I think you're cured." He was correct in his diagnosis, and I am most grateful for what he did today. Although, this may have been a routline visit for an ear doctor, I cannot express how great it is to have my hearing back to normal. Thanks!!!
    About Dr. William Scurry, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114144979
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCullough Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Penn State Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

