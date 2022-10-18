Dr. William Seitter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seitter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Seitter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Seitter, MD
Dr. William Seitter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Seitter works at
Dr. Seitter's Office Locations
Pediatric Medical Associates4824 E Baseline Rd Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 839-4848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Seitter has absolutely blessed my family's life! He has been our pediatrician for over 14 years now. He has consistently gone above and beyond to treat our 7 children with their many various health needs. His deep knowledge and years of experience make him exceptional at thoroughly diagnosing each health concern. He takes the time to educate and explain the reasoning behind the treatment so that both parent and older child can clearly understand. Dr Seitter is a doctor that cares; he's a people person!! He knows each of our 7 kids and their specific interests and hobbies and he's got a great sense of humor as well. He’s a kind and honest person of integrity. As a mother, I highly recommend Dr Seitter because he IS an excellent physician you can trust!
About Dr. William Seitter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1720040207
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
