Dr. William Seitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Seitz, MD
Dr. William Seitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They completed their fellowship with New York Orth Hosp/Columbia
Dr. Seitz works at
Dr. Seitz's Office Locations
Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experiences. Best doctor,caring and professional.
About Dr. William Seitz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Orth Hosp/Columbia
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- St Vincents Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seitz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Seitz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitz.
