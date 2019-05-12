Dr. William Selleck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Selleck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Selleck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Manchester Urology Associates, PA4 Elliot Way Ste 200, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-9200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Very good. Explained all options very well. Very personable and explained in laymen's term.
About Dr. William Selleck, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- New York Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selleck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selleck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Selleck works at
Dr. Selleck has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selleck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Selleck speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Selleck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.