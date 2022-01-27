Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Shaffer, MD
Overview of Dr. William Shaffer, MD
Dr. William Shaffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Poudre Valley Hospital, Uchealth Greeley Hospital, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Dr. Shaffer's Office Locations
-
1
Front Range Cancer Specialists PC2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 110, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 495-8490
-
2
Banner Occupational Health1800 15th St Ste 100-B, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 350-5612
-
3
Uchealth Greeley6767 29th St, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 667-7664
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shaffer is passionate about migraines, personable, and the first doctor in my life that was able to figure out my problem and address it with the right medicine first time finding an easy resolution to migraines almost daily. He has a questionnaire that you complete as a first time patient that addresses every problem that could be related to migraines (stomach symptoms, numbness and everything that I suffered with that no doctor ever knew was migraine related until I saw Dr. Shaffer.) I have reached out with questions and prescription requests – he has gotten back to me same day. Best Neurologist ever – if you suffer with migraines he will change your life and is a doctor you can trust.
About Dr. William Shaffer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1801044722
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Confusion, Restless Leg Syndrome and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
