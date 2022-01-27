Overview of Dr. William Shaffer, MD

Dr. William Shaffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Poudre Valley Hospital, Uchealth Greeley Hospital, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Shaffer works at University of Colorado Health Neurology in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, Restless Leg Syndrome and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.