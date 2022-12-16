Dr. William Shaheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shaheen, MD
Dr. William Shaheen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and Western Reserve Hospital.
Akron Digestive Disease Consultants Inc570 White Pond Dr Ste 100, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0124
Wyandot Memorial Hospital885 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 Directions (419) 294-4991
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- Western Reserve Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Doctor Shaheen is one of those doctors that honestly cares about his patients. He follows up in a timely manner and even gives a reminder for any tests that need to be done. He is a wonderful doctor and person.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1164439949
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Shaheen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaheen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaheen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen.
