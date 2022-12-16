Overview

Dr. William Shaheen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Shaheen works at Akron Digestive Disease Cnsltnt in Akron, OH with other offices in Upper Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.