Overview of Dr. William Shankle, MD

Dr. William Shankle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Shankle works at Shankle Clinic in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Cerebrovascular Disease and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.