Dr. William Shappley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Shappley, MD
Dr. William Shappley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Shappley works at
Dr. Shappley's Office Locations
Urology Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-8158
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
just last week had dr rusty remove my kidney stone. he was upfront explained everything , 2 surgeries , one to place stent , then 12 days later to remove stone and stent, at no time did pain go over a one.i was pretty nervous but he is just straight forward. see him next week to follow up and see what we can do to prevent another not a lot of waiting , his nurse called to check on me , easy appointments , highly recommend
About Dr. William Shappley, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Duke University
- Urology
Dr. Shappley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shappley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shappley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shappley has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shappley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shappley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shappley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shappley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shappley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.