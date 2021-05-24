See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. William Shapse, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Shapse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Shapse works at Medical Specialty Group of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Specialty Group of South Florida
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste F106, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 496-0176
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Thyroid Goiter
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 24, 2021
    Doctor shapes is an excellent doctor! He goes above and beyond to help you. listens to your concerns and spends the time that is needed to help. So glad I found him.
    Celeste — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. William Shapse, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, French and Hebrew
    • 1801880836
    Education & Certifications

    • Joslin Diab Center
    • St John Hospital
    • St John Hospital
    • Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine
