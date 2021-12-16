Dr. William Sheinbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheinbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sheinbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Sheinbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Brooklyn Ny and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Tamarac7401 N University Dr Ste 204, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-6200
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Been my doctor for a few years he is very good
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336112564
- North Shore University Hospital
- State University Of New York Brooklyn Ny
- University of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine
