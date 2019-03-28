Dr. William Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sheppard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Sheppard, MD
Dr. William Sheppard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Dr. Sheppard's Office Locations
1
Iron Hill Corporate Center700 Prides Xing Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 998-0300Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
ENT & Allergy of Delaware1401 Foulk Rd Ste 205, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 998-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Concepts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- SelectHealth
- Starmark
- State Farm
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been extremely happy with my care under Dr. Sheppard. He gladly answers all questions that I have and has personally returned phone calls when I Dr. Shephave has called me personally when I have had an issue with insurance and medicines covered. Another plus after sinus surgery with complications, my insurance did not want to cover certain things. Dr. Sheppard told me to give him all of my insurance reject notices and he would personally call them and settle the issues. He did!!!
About Dr. William Sheppard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427092501
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Upstate Medical University
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheppard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Dr. Sheppard has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheppard speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.
