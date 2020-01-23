Dr. William Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sher, MD
Overview of Dr. William Sher, MD
Dr. William Sher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sher was very professional, knowledgeable, and personable. He was caring and interested in me and what I had to say. His staff was wonderful... I didn't have the correct insurance referral, and the woman at the desk got on the line with the insurance co. and straightened it all out. Overall a good experience. Highly recommended.
About Dr. William Sher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1770564296
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Otolaryngology Kings County Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
- SUNY Downstate-Kings Co
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
