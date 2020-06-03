Dr. William Shergy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shergy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shergy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Shergy, MD
Dr. William Shergy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Shergy's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-6510
Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 205, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 767-6263
- 3 416 N Seminary St Ste 2000, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 767-6263
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Shergy for over 15 years, he has always been professional, knowledgeable and always treated me with respect, he listens to me, and gives me his best attention!
About Dr. William Shergy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1073531307
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shergy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shergy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shergy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shergy has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shergy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Shergy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shergy.
