Dr. William Shergy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Shergy works at RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Sheffield, AL and Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.