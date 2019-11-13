Dr. Sherwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Sherwin, MD
Overview
Dr. William Sherwin, MD is a Dermatologist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sherwin works at
Locations
-
1
Bala Dermatology1 Bala Plz Ste 620, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherwin?
Dr. Sherwin and his staff are top notch! The office was clean and everyone from the young ladies who checked me in to his nursing staff were pleasant and professional! Being a new patient, Dr. Sherwin took his time and listened to my concerns and never once did I feel rushed. He also explained my condition to me as well as treatment. If you are looking for a local dermatologist, Dr. Sherwin is who you should schedule with!
About Dr. William Sherwin, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720023054
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherwin works at
Dr. Sherwin has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Intertrigo and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.