Dr. William Shimberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shimberg, MD
Overview of Dr. William Shimberg, MD
Dr. William Shimberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Shimberg works at
Dr. Shimberg's Office Locations
-
1
Charlotte Medical Clinic Inc.3025 Springbank Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (855) 438-0010
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 446-2620
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shimberg?
I had an exceptional experience with Dr. Shimberg. He listened to me, and truly understood the complexity of my situation. I will definitely keep him as a long term doctor.
About Dr. William Shimberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1790147940
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shimberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimberg accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimberg works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.