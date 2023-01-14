Dr. William Shirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shirley, MD
Dr. William Shirley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman, Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.
Columbia Office1050 N James Campbell Blvd Ste 200, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Windsor Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am well pleased with my healthcare and hip surgery performed by Dr. William Shirley. He is exceptional in every way, very professional, very caring and is one of the world's best orthopedic surgeons! God Bless Dr Shirley and his team.You are the best!
About Dr. William Shirley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043484447
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shirley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.