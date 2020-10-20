Dr. William Shuell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shuell, MD
Overview of Dr. William Shuell, MD
Dr. William Shuell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Shuell's Office Locations
Infini Cosmetic Associates7473 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 946-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you’re considering any cosmetic procedures, I highly recommend Dr. Shuell of Infini Cosmetics in Scottsdale, AZ. Dr. Shuell immediately makes you feel comfortable and puts you at ease whether in a consultation or operating room. Dr. Shuell is realistic about what kind of results you can expect and does not compromise his integrity for a sale. Post procedure, Dr. Shuell is with you every step of the way and makes himself available for questions. I would absolutely go back to Dr. Shuell, if I was considering any other treatments.
About Dr. William Shuell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1790782316
Education & Certifications
- General Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Body Sculpting Center Scottsdale, AZ
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Orlando Reg Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Hofstra University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuell.
