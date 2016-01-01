Overview of Dr. William Silverman, MD

Dr. William Silverman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders , Speech and Language and Learning Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.