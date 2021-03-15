Dr. William Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Simon, MD
Dr. William Simon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
-
1
William H. Simon M.d.2940 Lincoln Ave Ste 201, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-6808
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
I've been seeing Dr Simon close to 20 years and have had nothing but a positive experience every time. He is knowledgeable and professional and takes his time to answers any concerns you may have. Very important to me is that you don't wait for more than 5 minutes from your appt time. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. William Simon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134102049
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.