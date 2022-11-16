Dr. William Simonet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Simonet, MD
Overview of Dr. William Simonet, MD
Dr. William Simonet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Simonet works at
Dr. Simonet's Office Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simonet was caring and compassionate. I went in with shoulder weakness and was given some exercises to try. When I told Dr. Simonet that my mom had died at age 54 (diagnosed at 45) of Striatonigral Degeneration and her first sign was weakness in her neck and arm he immediately saw the concern on my face and said let's check it out. I had an MRI a few days later and he literally called before I even got home and said, "you do not have what your mom had". I was so appreciative that he took my concern seriously and wanted to put my mind at ease as quickly as he could. I had a simple bone spur which he fixed up perfectly! I tell this story all the time, because Dr. Simonet is a doctor who truly cares. Ten years later and my arm is like new. Thank you!
About Dr. William Simonet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851330088
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University of Minnesota Medical School
