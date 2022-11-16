See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. William Simonet, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (37)
Map Pin Small Edina, MN
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Simonet, MD

Dr. William Simonet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Simonet works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simonet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville
    1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 808-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Hip Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Hip Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Simonet was caring and compassionate. I went in with shoulder weakness and was given some exercises to try. When I told Dr. Simonet that my mom had died at age 54 (diagnosed at 45) of Striatonigral Degeneration and her first sign was weakness in her neck and arm he immediately saw the concern on my face and said let's check it out. I had an MRI a few days later and he literally called before I even got home and said, "you do not have what your mom had". I was so appreciative that he took my concern seriously and wanted to put my mind at ease as quickly as he could. I had a simple bone spur which he fixed up perfectly! I tell this story all the time, because Dr. Simonet is a doctor who truly cares. Ten years later and my arm is like new. Thank you!
    Kirstin Slaney — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. William Simonet, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851330088
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Simonet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simonet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonet has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

