Dr. William Simpson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Simpson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
William B Simpson Jr MD1538 13th Ave Ste B150, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 323-1988
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first pregnancy and Dr. Simpson was simply amazing from day one. He made a point to make me comfortable, answered all my questions, and is truly one of the most thorough doctors I’ve ever encountered. He will be my OBGYN until he retires!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Simpson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson Jr has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.