Dr. Skaggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Skaggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Skaggs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Skaggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norton Cardiovascular Center-springs6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 891-8577
-
2
Associates in General Surgerypsc4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 206, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 891-8300
-
3
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6631
-
4
Norton Heart & Vascular Clinic - Brownsboro4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 891-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skaggs?
Dr. Skaggs visited my father in Norton Brownsboro hospital. He spent a lot of time with my father and our family explaining what his test results indicated. We appreciated his expertise and willingness to explain and answer our questions.
About Dr. William Skaggs, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497787766
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skaggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaggs works at
Dr. Skaggs has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skaggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.