Dr. William Skinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Skinner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Skinner works at
Urology Center of South Florida PA10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 737-9191
Urology Center of South Florida PA5210 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 737-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was very professional, respectful and friendly. Sophie, Dr skinner’s nurse is a hoot and a pleasure. Dr. Skinner is soft spoken and a answered my questions. I had a very good experience all around. I will be returning and recommend this practice.
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner works at
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skinner speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
