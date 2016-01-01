Dr. William Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Skinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Skinner, MD
Dr. William Skinner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Caldwell Medical Center, Jackson Purchase Medical Center and Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Skinner works at
Dr. Skinner's Office Locations
-
1
Western Kentucky Hematology & Oncology Group Psc225 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 441-4343
-
2
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital LLC1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2341
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Caldwell Medical Center
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Skinner, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376657254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner works at
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skinner speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.