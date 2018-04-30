See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. William Slattery III, MD

Neurotology
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Slattery III, MD

Dr. William Slattery III, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Slattery III works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slattery III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    House Ear Clinic
    2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-9930
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acoustic Neuroma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. William Slattery III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184728750
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clinic/institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Olivet Nazarene University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
