Dr. William Slattery III, MD
Overview of Dr. William Slattery III, MD
Dr. William Slattery III, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Slattery III's Office Locations
House Ear Clinic2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-9930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slattery III?
Dr. Slattery began treating me for severe Menieurs disease about a year ago. He and the doctors at the House Ear are simply amazing. Sr Slattery is extremely caring and listens to my concerns and gives me honest straight forward answers. His care has helped me with my severe vertigo from a Menieurs disease and we are now discussing surgery as the vertigo has progressed and the episodes are more frequent and severe. I have absolute faith in Dr Slattery and I know that I am in great hand.
About Dr. William Slattery III, MD
- Neurotology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184728750
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clinic/institute
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- Olivet Nazarene University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
