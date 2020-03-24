Overview of Dr. William Slomka, MD

Dr. William Slomka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Slomka works at South Florida Otolaryngolgy Associates in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.