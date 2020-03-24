Dr. William Slomka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slomka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Slomka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Slomka, MD
Dr. William Slomka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Slomka works at
Dr. Slomka's Office Locations
William Slomka MD PA3015 S Congress Ave Ste 6, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 966-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient at Dr Slomka for two years. He is very thorough and very knowledgeable, he listen carefully to the patient and take his time to explain his diagnosis. When I called once the office asking about an issue I had in my nose , he came to talk to me and then asked me to come to check me though the situation with the Corona virus is very tight so I went and I was very pleased how he treated that spot. I highly recommend Dr Slomka he is great.
About Dr. William Slomka, MD
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003874223
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Norfolk Genl Hosp
- Medical College of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slomka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slomka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slomka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slomka works at
Dr. Slomka has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slomka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Slomka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomka.
