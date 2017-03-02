Overview of Dr. William Slotter, DPM

Dr. William Slotter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainfield, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Slotter works at Foot & Ankle Center of New Jersey in Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ, Bridgewater, NJ and Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.