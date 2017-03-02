Dr. William Slotter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Slotter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainfield, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Slotter about 3 years ago and I couldn't be happier! He made sure that he did everything he could to help me. I ended up moving out of New Jersey however I drive an hour and a half to see him because I won't see anyone else. Not only is Dr. Slotter great so is his staff, they are so friendly and I've never had a problem scheduling an appointment, they always fit me in!
About Dr. William Slotter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple U/Temple U Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slotter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slotter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Slotter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slotter.
